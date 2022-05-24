Madhya Pradesh: Voting time reduced by an hour in urban bodies elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has reduced the voting timing by an hour in the upcoming urban body elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Secretary of State Election Commission, Rakesh Singh issued orders on Tuesday.

Earlier, the time for voting was scheduled from 7 in the morning to 6 in the evening.

According to the revised schedule released on Tuesday, voting will be held till 5 PM only.

The secretary has shot off a letter to collectors of all districts instructing them to inform all the employees engaged in the poll process.

The timings should also be highlighted during the election training, mentions the letter.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Govt to bring Ordinance for direct elections to urban local body

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:08 PM IST