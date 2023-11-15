 Madhya Pradesh: Voters Silent, Candidates Intensify Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Voters Silent, Candidates Intensify Campaign

Madhya Pradesh: Voters Silent, Candidates Intensify Campaign

Intense campaigning has made the poll scene interesting in the district, because voters are keeping mum.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering by candidates of various political parties reached its acme on Tuesday, because campaigning is ending on Wednesday.

Intense campaigning has made the poll scene interesting in the district, because voters are keeping mum. Political career of many candidates, who have changed their parties, is at stake in this election, because if they lose, they may not get a chance to contest an election further, feel voters.

This is the reason why the candidates have put in everything at stake to win the election. Some people said the political parties might lure voters by presenting them with gifts, but the Election Commission is keeping a watchful eye on such things.

The candidates reached the residences of voters and held public meetings seeking votes. There is no wind in favour of any candidate in this election, so both the Congress and the BJP are laying their claim to victory. Meanwhile, social workers and lawyers appealed to people to cast their votes without fear.

Read Also
Bhopal: Polling Parties To Leave For Booths On Thursday
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi

Madhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi

Madhya Pradesh: School Vans Overloaded, Officials Keep Mum

Madhya Pradesh: School Vans Overloaded, Officials Keep Mum

Madhya Pradesh: Radha Rani Walks The Isles With Nankishore On Day Of Govardhan Puja

Madhya Pradesh: Radha Rani Walks The Isles With Nankishore On Day Of Govardhan Puja

Madhya Pradesh: Flag March Taken Out In Different Places

Madhya Pradesh: Flag March Taken Out In Different Places

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Govt Would Have Never Built Ram Temple, Says Adityanath

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Govt Would Have Never Built Ram Temple, Says Adityanath