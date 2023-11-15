Madhya Pradesh: Voters Silent, Candidates Intensify Campaign

Representative Image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering by candidates of various political parties reached its acme on Tuesday, because campaigning is ending on Wednesday.

Intense campaigning has made the poll scene interesting in the district, because voters are keeping mum. Political career of many candidates, who have changed their parties, is at stake in this election, because if they lose, they may not get a chance to contest an election further, feel voters.

This is the reason why the candidates have put in everything at stake to win the election. Some people said the political parties might lure voters by presenting them with gifts, but the Election Commission is keeping a watchful eye on such things.

The candidates reached the residences of voters and held public meetings seeking votes. There is no wind in favour of any candidate in this election, so both the Congress and the BJP are laying their claim to victory. Meanwhile, social workers and lawyers appealed to people to cast their votes without fear.

