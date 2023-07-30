Madhya Pradesh: Voters’ List To Be Read Out From August 3 To 10 In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A copy of the voters’ list will be published on August 2 following the instructions of the Election Commission. The sector officers will read out the list in every polling booth from August 3 to August 10.

Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh held a meeting with the sector officers in the collectorate on Friday. He told the officials that applications would be accepted from August 2 to August 31 to include new names in the voters’ list, to strike off the names of deceased and fake voters from the list and to make changes in it.

Apart from that, applications will be accepted from those who are completing 18 years on October 1 this year so that their names may be included in the voters’ list. Singh asked the sector officers to hand the voters’ list with care. He said the name of any citizen should not be removed at the polling booth without form 7.

It should be ensured during the reading out of the list that whether anybody’s has not been included or wrongly struck off, the collector said. In such cases, the name of a voter should be included in the list with the help of form 6, the collector said.

The identification of the voters above 80 years old and those who are physically challenged should be done through form 8, Singh said. All sector officers have been asked to inspect their respective booths and send a report.

