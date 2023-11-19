Madhya Pradesh: Volunteers Help Citizens To Vote In Ganj Basoda

Representational image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two decades have passed since the Bargi canal was constructed to help farmers to irrigate their fields, but it is still dry. Because there is no water in the canal, the farmers have to look up to the sky for a drop of rain.

For this reason, the residents of the area and the farmers are in trouble. Efforts are being made to supply water to many villagers through Bagri dam. The dam developed cracks at many places, and if water is supplied, its water will flood surrounding villages and ruin crops.

At a time when there is a question mark on the quality of dam construction, the administration kept mum over the issue. The farmers have not been told when they will get water from the Bagri dam.

A resident Ram Siya Kushwana said the government was talking about supplying water to farmers from the Bagri canal which is dry.

According to another resident Kamlesh Patel, the main canal and its branches in many village Panchayats at UncheharaJanpad Panchayat are in ruins. It has happened because of poor quality of work done by contractors, but the administration is barely paying any attention to it, he said.