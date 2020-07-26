Madhya Pradesh: Voluntary bodies should be used for anti-corona drive, govt alone cannot fight pandemic, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that voluntary organisations should be integrated with the government bodies to raise awareness about the corona pandemic.
He asked the officials to make a strategy for it and implement it. Chouhan made the above statement during a video conferencing from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for corona.
The coronavirus can be fought with the help of people, because the government alone cannot do it, he said, adding that, people belonging to different communities should be included in the campaign.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, public health and family planning minister Prabhuram Choudhary, medical education minister Vishwash Sarang and senior officers attended the video-conferencing.
Chouhan directed the officials to take overall report of those who have been home-quarantined.
He urged the ministers to integrate people with the campaign against corona in their home towns.
Chouhan said the ministers should make the officials aware of the situation arising out of the spread of the disease in their respective constituencies through video conferencing.
The chief minister took feedback on the corona pandemic in each district and discussed with the officials about the facilities available in medical colleges, corona patient-care centres and hospitals.
Chouhan asked the officials to implement the lockdown strictly. He said he is worried about everybody and advised those who were in contact with him to go into home quarantine.
The chief minister issued directives for distribution of laptops among the meritorious students.