Madhya Pradesh: Voluntary bodies should be used for anti-corona drive, govt alone cannot fight pandemic, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that voluntary organisations should be integrated with the government bodies to raise awareness about the corona pandemic.

He asked the officials to make a strategy for it and implement it. Chouhan made the above statement during a video conferencing from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for corona.

The coronavirus can be fought with the help of people, because the government alone cannot do it, he said, adding that, people belonging to different communities should be included in the campaign.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, public health and family planning minister Prabhuram Choudhary, medical education minister Vishwash Sarang and senior officers attended the video-conferencing.