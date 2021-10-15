Madhya Pradesh: Virtual grah pravesh for 2.51 lakh PMAY beneficiaries before Diwali

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a virtual ‘grah pravesh’ (home warming) function for 2.51 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) so that they can shift to their new houses before Diwali, an official release stated on Friday.

Necessary preparations are being made in this regard. “Madhya Pradesh has set an imitable example in fulfilling the target of housing for all in 2022. This year before Diwali, they will celebrate Deepotsav in their new houses,” the press release added.

Chief minister Chouhan said every poor family will be given land on lease and the money to construct houses will also be given depending on their eligibility.

As many as 2105000 houses have been built in the state so far under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). The target was 26.28 residential houses. Out of these houses, 160000 houses were built during three months of rainy season despite excessive rainfall this year.

“Against the target of constructing 26.28 lakh houses given to Madhya Pradesh under the scheme, the feat achieved is satisfactory and commendable,” the release stated.

The houses have been made available to people of three special backward tribes namely Baiga, Saharia and Bharia under a special project. Most of them live in dilapidated houses. They will get a new house before Deepotsav.

The work of housing construction did not stop in the state even during the corona period. More than 3 lakh residential houses were constructed during this period. Usually, the average time taken for the construction of a residential house is 4 months, but Panchayat and Rural Development Department completed the work of construction of pucca houses for the poor at a fast pace and completed the construction of 1 lakh houses in one month. The duration of housing construction is 114 days at the national level, said the release.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 08:26 PM IST