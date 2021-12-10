Madhya Pradesh: Vipin Rawat's mother-in-law reaches Delhi with two others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mother-in-law of Indiaís first Chief of Defence Staff Late Gen Bipin Rawat, left for New Delhi from Dumna airport on Thursday to attend the last rites of Gen Rawat and daughter Madhulika, said the official sources from the army.

His mother-in-law Jyoti Prabha Singh is accompanied by latterís daughter-in-law Kalpana Singh, a close relative Kapidhwaj Singh and army personnel.

They had all reached Jabalpur from their hometown Shahdol by road and left for Delhi from Dumna airport on an Air India flight at 11 am. They reached Delhi by 1 oíclock, said the sources.

Rawatís in-laws had kept the news of the helicopter crash from Jyoti Prabha, who is over 80 years of age. She was taken to Delhi knowing that her daughter Madhulika and son-in-law Rawat were hospitalised with an injury, said the army personnel.

Madhulikaís brother Yashvardhan Singh reached Delhi on Wednesday night soon after the information came out. He was at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy with his daughter.

Madhulika had spoken to her mother only a day before the accident, informing her about her visit to Defense Staff College in Wellington with husband.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:30 AM IST