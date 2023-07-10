Madhya Pradesh: Violent Clash Breaks Out At Narsingpur District Hospital, 2 Arrested

Narsingpur (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash broke out between contractor and employees at a cycle stand situated in the Narsinghpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The confrontation was captured on video, which went viral on various social media platforms. The video footage showed contractor and employees thrashing each other.

The incident drew immediate attention from authorities, prompting the police to intervene promptly and take swift action.

Officials have confirmed that two individuals involved in the clash have been apprehended and taken into custody.