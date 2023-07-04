Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Walk Through Muddy Road, Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Representative image

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers were seen walking through a muddy road in Rujankhedi village on Sunday.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. They were also heard chanting slogans, like “no road, no vote.”

The villagers alleged that a road was constructed from Bhilat Dev place to Tappar are, but the road did not last because of poor quality of material used for constructing the road.

Read Also MP govt renames Nasrullaganj as Bhairunda which falls in CM Shivraj's constituency

The road is three-km-long and more than Rs 3 crore will be required to build the road.

According to the villagers, if the road is not constructed, they will boycott election.

Secretary to village Panchayat Narmada Prasad said during the tenure of former Sarpanch work was done on the road as part of Khet Sadak Yojna.

Gravels are being put on the road so that the people do not face any problem, he said.

Prasad further said that the road would soon be built.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrated in Nasrullaganj