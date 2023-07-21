Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Demand Road, Resolve To Boycott Ensuing Election

FPJ

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Kumhar Toli village in Bilhari Panchayat at Naugaon have resolved to boycott the ensuing assembly election if a road is not constructed in the village.

There is no road in the village to connect Belatal and Kulpahad area. Since the existing road is in ruins, the villagers and students are facing problems, the residents said.

In the rainy season, the road becomes slippery because of mud and children fall from their cycles and get injured. If the children take another route, they have to cycle or walk nearly four kilometers.

The villagers complained to the officials of the district administration and people’s representatives about the road, but they did not do anything.

Whenever there is an election, the politicians visit the village seeking votes and assure the villagers that the road will be built, but they renege on their promise, once the polls are over.

So, the residents have resolved to keep away from casting their votes if the road is not constructed.

Since potters live in the village, it is called Kumhar Toli. The statues made by the potters of the village are sold in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba and other places.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Naugaon Vinay Dwivedi said he would inspect the village along with chief executive officer of Janpad and solve the issue as early as possible.