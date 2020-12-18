Madhya Pradesh: Vikrant Bhuria elected as state Youth Congress president , beats three rivals to bag the post

BHOPAL: Vikrant Bhuria has been elected as the state Youth Congress president. In Indore, Ramiz Khan has been elected as the Youth Congress president of Indore urban while Daulat Patel has been elected as the YC president of Indore rural. In Ujjain, Aman Borasi has been elected as YC president of Ujjain South Vidhan Sabha while Dipesh Jain has been elected as the YC president of Ujjain North Vidhan Sabha.

The polling for the state president and other organisational posts concluded on December 12. In the state, there are 3.50 lakh voters and during three-day polling, 1,11,821 voters cast their votes. These votes have been received from all over the 230 constituencies of the state.