Madhya Pradesh: Vikrant Bhuria elected as state Youth Congress president , beats three rivals to bag the post

BHOPAL: Vikrant Bhuria has been elected as the state Youth Congress president. In Indore, Ramiz Khan has been elected as the Youth Congress president of Indore urban while Daulat Patel has been elected as the YC president of Indore rural. In Ujjain, Aman Borasi has been elected as YC president of Ujjain South Vidhan Sabha while Dipesh Jain has been elected as the YC president of Ujjain North Vidhan Sabha.
The polling for the state president and other organisational posts concluded on December 12. In the state, there are 3.50 lakh voters and during three-day polling, 1,11,821 voters cast their votes. These votes have been received from all over the 230 constituencies of the state.
Earlier, 12 candidates were in fray. Later, MLA Vipain Wankhede withdrew his nomination and gave support to NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi. Another candidate Harshit Guru also withdrew his nomination and asked the supporters to give vote to candidate who can fulfill hopes of Rahul Gandhi. The third candidate Ankita Dolly also withdrew her nomination and gave support to Vikarnt Bhuria. Now, Vivek Tripathi, Vandana Ben, the son of former MLA Premchand Guddu Ajit Borasi, Harshit Guru, Javed Khan, Mona Kourav, Pinky Mudgal, Sanjay Yadav relative of minister Lakhan Yadav, Siddharth Kushwaha and son of MLA Kantilal Bhuria Vikrant Bhuria were in the fray.
The main contest was between Vivek Tripathi, Ajit Borasi, Sanjay Yadav and Vikrant Bhuria. All India Congress Committee has announced elections in February this year. The online membership drive had started from February 27 and closed on March 3. The voter list scrutiny started from March 3 and concluded on March 6.
