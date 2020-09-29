Madhya Pradesh: View responses and evaluate JEE Advanced 2020 question paper at jeeadv.ac.in

Indore: Students who attempted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 can view their responses and evaluate their performance now. National Testing Agency (NTA) activated the link for checking responses on JEE Advanced official website on Tuesday.

As shared by JEE mentor Kamal Sharma, the cut-off is expected around 110 marks. “Paper was lengthy and tough, so students are actually feeling good and positive as per responses,” he said.

A score of 255 is likely to be cut off for the top 100 students. “AIR will be somewhere around 355, based on paper analysis,” Sharma said.