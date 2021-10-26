Madhya Pradesh: Video of vendor cleaning green coriander in drain water goes viral, case filed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified vegetable vendor was booked in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh after a viral video showed him cleaning green coriander in drain water, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sindhi Market here and the man who shot the video can be heard telling the accused that washing vegetables in drain water was harmful, he said.

"Taking cognisance of the matter, I have directed officials concerned to take action. I have told food department and civic officials to take strict action on receiving information of adulteration and contamination," District Collector Avinash Lavania said.

Later, Bhopal District Food Safety Officer Devendra Kumar Dubey filed a complaint at Hanumanganj police station against the unidentified vendor, after which a case was registered under IPC section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), the official said.

The official said he had visited Sindhi Market but the vendor could not be traced.

