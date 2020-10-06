Madhya Pradesh: Video of minister Brijendra Yadav distributing sarees goes viral

BHOPAL: After minister Bisahulal Singh, now a video of PHE (Public Health Engineering) minister Brijendra Singh Yadav, probable contestant from Mungaoli assembly constituency has gone viral on social media where he could be seen distributing sarees. Rubbishing allegations of luring voters, made by Congress, Yadav said that it was an old video made on September 19. ‘The programme was organised by the Jain community to honour Asha workers for their role during Covid-19 pandemic,’ said Yadav.

“I am well aware of model code of conduct and not a fool to distribute sarees after elections have been announced. This is an act (circulating old video) of Congress workers who have no hopes left to win,” added Yadav.

Nevertheless, Congress has lodged a formal Congress with the Election Commission and asked them remove him from minister’s post as he is not member of the House.

In another complaint, media convener of Congress, Narendra Saluja has asked the EC to stop programmes like laying of foundation stones etc by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan near poll bound constituencies. Shivraj is trying to influence voters by announcing new projects and programmes between October 8-31 at places close to constituencies where elections have been announced.