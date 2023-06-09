Madhya Pradesh: Vice-President To Attend Yoga Programme In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in the national level yoga programme to be organised in Jabalpur on International Yoga Day on June 21. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister for AYUSH ministry Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed preparations of the proposed programme at Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday.

Sonowal said around 25 crore people will be connected with the yoga programme. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wide efforts are being made to make yoga as an integrated part of human life. He praised the works done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for expansion of yoga in Madhya Pradesh. He was of the view that expansion of information, education, communication is necessary so that everyone should embrace yoga.

The proposed yoga programme in Jabalpur will commence at 6 am at Garrison Ground. Governor Mangubhai Patel is also likely to turn up in the programme. During this, the recorded message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcast. Sonowal himself will attend the programme.