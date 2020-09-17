Madhya Pradesh: VHP to take entire society for Ram temple construction

A two-day meeting of the VHP’s central executive committee began on Thursday in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Suresh Joshi.

The meeting, supposed to be held at Ujjain in April, is being organised in Bhopal this month because of the corona pandemic.

A proposal for building Ram temple is being put up at the meeting. The members discussed how the issue can be connected with the society after the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The VHP may organise a programme in coming days so that the construction of Ram temple may bring a sense of equality in the society.

The RSS leaders present at the meeting said each person should be made to understand that the temple construction is his personal work. A programme should be held to create such awareness among people.

The meeting also discussed that Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe people should be connected with the society through the temple. Apart from Ram temple, the VHP discussed other agendas. Construction of temples in Varanasi and Mathura is also on the VHP’s agenda after Ram temple.

Some office-bearers have given their views on the issue. The VHP leaders will give detailed information about the meeting on September 19. They will also speak about those proposals presented at the meeting.

RSS chief's fourth visit

It is the fourth visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to Bhopal after the formation of the BJP government. After the BJP lost power, the activities of the Sangh were reduced. Now that the BJP has returned to power, the meetings of the RSS and its outfits have begun in Bhopal.