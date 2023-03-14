Madhya Pradesh: Vehicles with fly ash should be banned from entering city, says Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has directed the officials that the vehicles coming from Gadarwada carrying fly ash should be stopped from entering the district.

He also said that an alternative route should be found for those vehicles. Singh issues the instructions at a meeting with the officials of the road safety committee at the collectorate on Monday.

He also urged the committee comprising officers of different departments of the district administration to coordinate with their counterparts in Sehore and work accordingly.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, additional collector Manoj Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate of Narmadapuram Mohini Sharma, sub-divisional officer of police Songosh Singh, regional transport officer Nisha Chouhan and others were present at the meeting.

Singh directed the officials to widen the road at Meenakshi Chowk properly and speed up the work.

He also directed the officials to remove encroachments at the main squares.

He told the officials to identify the black spots and work to improve those spots.

Gurukaran Singh said the speed of big vehicles should be controlled, and for which some rules should be made.

He further said that signboards should be put up at vantage points in the city.