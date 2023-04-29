Madhya Pradesh: Vehicles stuck in 2 km long traffic jam for 7 hours on Lalbarra-Seoni highway after sand-loaded dumper overturns

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding sand-loaded dumper overturned on the Lalbarra-Seoni Highway, on Friday night, causing a two-kilometer traffic jam on both sides of the road for about seven hours.

Due to the overturning of the dumper on the road, the wheels of passenger buses, dumpers, trucks, and other vehicles were stuck on different routes, including Seoni-Balaghat and Balaghat-Seoni, resulting in traffic disruption for about seven hours. The dumper was finally removed through the use of a JCB, and traffic could only resume after that.

This incident occurred between Kanjai and Parasatola road, where repair work was being carried out on the Lalbarra to Seoni road. Instead of Muram, the contractor had dumped soil in the side solder, which turned into mud due to rain, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through. As a result, accidents have become a daily occurrence on this highway.

Passengers who frequently use this highway have reported that vehicles of all sizes continuously ply on this road, but the contractor's negligence in using mud instead of Muram has caused severe problems for drivers. Due to the accumulation of mud, vehicles are slipping and getting stuck, causing accidents.

The authorities have promised to take action and instruct the contractor to use Muram instead of soil in the side solder to level the road side. However, until this is done, the risk of accidents remains high on the Lalbarra-Seoni Highway.