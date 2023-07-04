 Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys
Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys

Since the black berry trees in the city have fructified these days because of the rainy season, monkeys and various birds are relishing the fruit.

Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Two vegetable sellers sustained head injuries after a branch of a Jamum (India black berry) tree fell on them on Monday when a few monkeys were playing on it. Those present at the spot of the incident took both the vegetable vendors to Rajiv Gandhi Jan Chikitsalaya where they are undergoing treatment.

On Monday when a troop of monkeys was enjoying sweet black berries and jumping from one branch to another in joy, one of its twigs fell on the vegetable sellers.

As a result of the fall of the branch, two vegetable sellers,sitting under the tree sustained head injuries.

