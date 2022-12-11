Madhya Pradesh: Veer Bahadur, Rama Shukla lift badminton championship trophy in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Veer Bahadur Singh and Rama Shukla, teachers of Eklavya School in Bhargada emerged as the winner of the badminton competition organised on the school premises, the school authorities said.

It is noteworthy that the initiative to conduct the badminton competition for staff members was led by deputy divisional commissioner of tribal affairs, JP Yadav.

In the final match played on Saturday, faculty member of the school, Veer Bahadur defeated Shaileen Das by 15-13 and 15-10 to clinch title in men’s category. Similarly, in the women’s category, Rama Shukla beat Priyanka Thakur by 15-13 to emerge victorious.

The award distribution ceremony was led by deputy divisional commissioner JP Yadav, who, while conferring the awards on the winners stated that sports activities should be part of daily routine. He added that it imparts positivity to one’s mental and physical health.

School principal SK Saxena was also present on the occasion who said that sports activities were organised for the first time. It would raise the spirits of the staff members of the school and will also spread awareness among others.