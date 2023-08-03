 Madhya Pradesh: Vaswani’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated As Kshama Diwas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 02:58 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The schools and colleges under Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society celebrate the birth anniversary of Dada JP Vaswani every year as “Day of Mercy (Kshama Diwas).’

The day was celebrated at a function in the auditorium of Navnidh School. The students of Mithi Govindram School and Sant Hirdaram Girls College were present at the function.

Bhauji said, “Indian culture is based on Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam which signifies the world is my family.”

Principal of the Navnidh School Amrita Motwani welcomed the guests and distributed copies of a magazine “Meera” and wrist bands that give the message of ‘Mercy Day (Kshama Diwas).’

Vice president of Hemu Kalani Educational Society Hero Gyanchandani, secretary AC Sadhwani and others were present at the function.

article-image

