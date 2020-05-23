Madhya Pradesh: Varsities start preparing for exams, RGPV comes up with timetable

After guidelines from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and meeting held at the Raj Bhawan, universities across the state have started preparing to hold exams.

Taking lead, Rajeev Gandhi Proudyogik Vishwavidalya (RGPV) has released the time table, exams starting June 25.

After meeting at the Raj Bhawan a high level six-member committee was formed that has submitted its recommendations on how and when to conduct examinations. After that higher education department has asked the universities to furnish information on number of students in their universities so that preparations be done accordingly.

The RGPV has released its schedule for examinations for the students of eighth semester. The practical exams for its 40,000 students will begin from June 16 and theory exams from June 23. According to the schedule, RGPV will start exams for the students of semester one to seven from July 1. The question papers for eighth semester will be of two hours each. The examination will held in one shift from 11am.

However, the exam schedule released by the RGPV violates guidelines issued by the UGC. The UGC had advised to conduct exams in the month of July. Moreover, colleges across the state are closed due to lockdown orders. Even Raj Bhawan hasn’t issued any instructions about exams till date.

Nevertheless, the high level committee’s recommendations are still being considered. The committee had recommended reducing the examination time to two hours but hasn’t been finalized. There has been no decision on increasing the number of exam centres to maintain social distancing norm