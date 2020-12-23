Madhya Pradesh: Vandals break car windshields of home minister Narottam Mishra’s personal assistant

BHOPAL: Unidentified miscreants broke the glasses of two cars of the personal assistant to home minister Narottam Mishra. The cars were parked outside the quarters of PA Virendra Mishra. On Wednesday, he found the window panes shattered and the TT Nagar police were informed about it.

The incident happened in the Shastri Nagar area, where the miscreants targeted four cars parked outside and broke their glasses on Tuesday night. Two of the cars targeted were those of Pandey and two of another resident of the area. The TT Nagar police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

CSP, TT Nagar, Umesh Tiwari said the accused appeared to be habitual offenders as they usually target vehicles parked outside. He said they had hurled stones at the cars and the window panes were broken.

A complainant, named RS Gupta, approached the TT Nagar police and informed the cops about the shattered window panes. SHO Manoj Dave and others rushed to the spot. However, the cops are clueless about who was behind the incident.