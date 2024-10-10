 Madhya Pradesh: Van Vihar’s Project To Get Asiatic Lion Hangs In Balance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Van Vihar’s Project To Get Asiatic Lion Hangs In Balance

Madhya Pradesh: Van Vihar’s Project To Get Asiatic Lion Hangs In Balance

Authorities have identified pair of tigers to be given to Gujarat under animal exchange. In Gujarat, the forest officers need permission from the CM office for exchange of Asiatic Lions and it is a complicated process.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Van Vihar’s Project To Get Asiatic Lion Hangs In Balance |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious project of Van Vihar to get four Asiatic Lions from Gujarat in exchange for  a pair of tigers seems to have hit a rough patch. The Van Vihar authorities have identified the pair of tigers to be given to Gujarat under animal exchange programme but Gujarat snail’s pace move is leaving Van Vihar officials puzzled.

“For Gujarat government, the Asiatic Lions are a matter of huge pride and to get them here is an uphill task. The reason is that Gujarat doesn’t agree so easily to share its Asiatic Lions with any other states. It seems that we have to pursue Gujarat for long,” said a senior officer of Van Vihar.

The officer said almost ten days back, a senior forest officer of Gujarat had come to attend a programme at IIFM in Bhopal. He also visited the Van Vihar and saw the pair of tigers which have been identified to be given to Gujarat, he added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Kuno National Park Looking Forward To Augment Prey Base For Cheetahs
article-image

The officer further said that he had interacted with Gujarat forest officer during his Van Vihar visit but failed to get anything substantial from him regarding the aforesaid ambitious project. The project will move close to realization when the two states submit the proposal to Central Zoo Authority (CZA) that they are ready for the exchange of animals. So far, things on the part of Gujarat are moving at a slow place.

FPJ Shorts
IITians Truly Humble Or Just Hiding Behind Modesty? Debate Erupts Over IIT Graduates' Humility After Viral X Post
IITians Truly Humble Or Just Hiding Behind Modesty? Debate Erupts Over IIT Graduates' Humility After Viral X Post
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

In Gujarat, the forest officers need permission from the CM office for exchange of Asiatic Lions and it is a complicated process. It is learnt that if the project sees the light of the day in future then Van Vihar will get Asiatic Lions through the medium of Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation. The four Asiatic Lions are to be selected from Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden (Junagarh-Gujarat). Sources said that in the past, a team of Gujarat, comprising a veterinary doctor had visited Van Vihar and examined the pair of tigers. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: Lokayukta Police Trap Sarpanch For Taking ₹ 20,000 Bribe; Mauganj MLA Pradeep Patel...

MP Updates: Lokayukta Police Trap Sarpanch For Taking ₹ 20,000 Bribe; Mauganj MLA Pradeep Patel...

MP Government Schools: Halfway Into Session, Students Still Waiting For Uniform Funds

MP Government Schools: Halfway Into Session, Students Still Waiting For Uniform Funds

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Seeking Divorce Raped By Hubby, Held; 1 Crushed To Death, Driver Flees...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Seeking Divorce Raped By Hubby, Held; 1 Crushed To Death, Driver Flees...

Bhopal Cyber Fraud: Residents Left Poorer By ₹13 Lakh In 2 Months

Bhopal Cyber Fraud: Residents Left Poorer By ₹13 Lakh In 2 Months

Madhya Pardesh's First Health ATM Setup At Sanjeevani Clinic In Indore

Madhya Pardesh's First Health ATM Setup At Sanjeevani Clinic In Indore