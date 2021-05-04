Madhya Pradesh: Van Vihar officials on toes after eight lions in Hyderabad zoo test corona positive

BHOPAL: The report of eight Asiatic lions testing positive for coronavirus at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday has put Van Vihar officials on toes.

There were similar reports from the US during first wave of Covid 19.

Instructions have been issued to be extra vigilant from the apex body (Central Zoo Authority) and also by senior forest officials in the state. Interaction between human and animals to be minimized, the instructions said.

In zoos, the animal keepers should strictly follow the corona guidelines. ìIn Van Vihar there are around 55 animal keepers, who take care of food, etc and look after the enclosure,î said deputy director AK Jain.

All keepers have been vaccinated. Only some are left for the second dose of corona vaccine. ìThey have a different set of clothes for animal enclosures which they leave here only before going homeî said Jain. Their clothes are sanitised regularly.