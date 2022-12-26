Madhya Pradesh: Vajpayee was gift of God, says Minister Bhupendra Singh

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Housing and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh has said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee was a gift of God. Singh made the statement at a function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, which was celebrated as SusashanDiwas (Good Governance Day).

Singh also remembered academician Dr Hari Singh Gaur who shares birthday with the former Prime Minister. Everyone present on the occasion listened to the Man Ki Baat of present Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh cited a few words from a statement of Vajpayee, which he had made in Mumbai on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundation day. In the statement, Vajpayee said, “The darkness will drift away, the sun will come out, and Kamal (lotus), BJP’s symbol, will bloom.”

Every word he uttered has become true, Singh said, adding that the BJP is the strongest political party in the world, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most powerful Prime Minister.

He told the party workers that when the 13-day-old government led by him had fallen because of only one vote, he could have formed the government with the help of members from other parties.

According to Singh, instead of doing that, Vajpayee said that he would not like to touch an illegally formed government with a forceps. Singh also recited a few poems of Vajpayee.

District president of the BJP Gaurav Sirothia and Member of Parliament Raj Bahadur Singh also addressed the function.,

Read Also Bhopal: CM to meet PM in Delhi today