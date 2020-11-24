Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine should be used in areas where cases are high, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given suggestions and informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the state’s preparations to deal with the corona pandemic.

Chouhan spoke at a video conferencing held by Modi about Covid-19 vaccine with the chief ministers across country.

Chouhan said the people of those areas where the number of corona cases is high should be vaccinated against the disease.

As soon as the vaccine is available, it should be given to the people of those cities where the cases have increased, he said.

On the other hand, it can be given to the people in those areas where the number of corona cases is less, he added.

He said the vaccine should be made available to those who can buy it. The vaccine will be distributed systematically as soon as it is available, Chouhan said.

The government will take care of transportation of vaccine, its stock and create cold chain space to keep it, he said. Cold chain focal point will be expanded and monitoring of vaccine will be done properly, he said, adding that vaccinators will be imparted training.

Health workers have already been trained, he said, adding that a state coordinating committee has been set up under the chief secretary deal with vaccination. District task force has also been formed, and block task force will be set up, Chouhan said.

He said that cooperation of NCC and NSS volunteers would be sought to deal with vaccination and its priorities fixed on the basis of Central Government’s directives.