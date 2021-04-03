Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine beneficiaries above 45 years of age to be exempted from purview of Sunday lockdown

BHOPAL: Beneficiaries above 45 years of age going in for vaccination have been exempted from the purview of the Sunday lockdown. The beneficiaries concerned will have to show their Adhaar cards and identity (ID) cards. Collector Avinash Lavania issued this fresh order regarding the Sunday lockdown on Saturday.

In fact, the vaccination programme has to be conducted on a daily basis in April—even on government holidays. Considering this factor, the district administration has made the above amendment to the Sunday lockdown guidelines.

However, business establishments will remain closed and public transport will remain suspended during the Sunday lockdown. However, such essential services as factory raw material transportation and factory workers’ movement, sick patients’ transportation to hospitals, transportation to the airport and railway stations, and movement of students appearing for their competitive examinations have been exempted from the purview of the Sunday lockdown.

Roads will remain barricaded with deployment of heavy police contingents. Public visits to picnic spots, such as Boat Club, Sair-Sapata and Kerwa Dam, are prohibited during the Sunday lockdown. Night curfew has already been imposed in the state capital to check public movement, night parties and poolside parties in the state capital.