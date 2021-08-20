Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination Mahaabhiyan begins from Saturday

Advertisement

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination Mahaabhiyan is starting from Saturday following the instructions of commissioner of the municipal corporation RP Ahirwar.

The purpose of the campaign is to vaccinate 100% of people who are above 18 years and who could not be vaccinated in the last drive.

The officials of the municipal corporation are preparing for the Mahaabhiyan.

The officials of the municipal corporation and those of the health department have been deployed to prepare a list of those citizens who were left in the last drive.

Ahirwar said that the members of the ward disaster management committee, voluntary organisations, self-help groups and Asha workers have been put on duty so that everyone get vaccinated.

Ahirwar also appealed to people to encourage their family members to get jabbed and send them to the vaccination centres.

According to Ahirwar, 76% of people in the city have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 33% of them given the second dose till August 18.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:09 PM IST