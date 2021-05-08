Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination for 18+ to gain momentum, 14 lakh doses to arrive by May 15

BHOPAL: Vaccination drive is likely to gain momentum by May 15 in state capital. DME minister Vishwas Sarang said that around 14 lakh doses of vaccine are expected to arrive in the city by May 15 and the vaccination drive will gain momentum after that, he siad.

Vaccination for 18-plus category beneficiaries is slow in Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, it started at 22 session sites in the state capital. Last two days, only one session site was opened and it had led to a heavy rush at the vaccination center.

National Health Mission (NHM) officials said that gradually the situation will be normal. Citizens of the 18-plus category is 3.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh and it is taking time at the session site. However, only those beneficiaries who are getting registered online are getting vaccines as onsite registration is not allowed.

Vaccination continued at 22 session site for 18-plus category beneficiaries in the state capital while inoculation for 45-plus category beneficiaries at 47 session sites on Saturday. Covaxin was supplied to all the session sites notified for 18-plus beneficiaries.