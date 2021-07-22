Madhya Pradesh vaccinates over 10 lakh people in a day

BHOPAL: As many as 10,14,792 vaccinations were carried out in the state on Thursday taking the tally to 2,67,28,848. The first dose tally has climbed to 2,23,76,791 while the second dose count in state stands at 43,52,057. Vaccinations were carried out at 4,640 centres, of which sixteen were in private hospitals.

The state’s 18 plus category vaccination tally has climbed to 1,36,50,155, while the 45 plus category vaccination figure stands at 77,82,413. So far 52,96,280 people above 60 years of age have been administered vaccines. Male vaccination increased to 1,47,23,294 and female to 1,20,00,714.

Indore led the state with 72,389 vaccinations followed by Ujjain where 42, 247 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. With 36,558 vaccinations, Dewas stood on third place in state followed by Bhopal where 28,971 people turned up for vaccination. Jabalpur reported 32,534 vaccinations, Gwalior 30,166, Sagar 31,738 and Dhar reported 31,538

Rewa and Satna reported 25,093 and 26,478 respectively. Chhindwara reported 29,193 vaccinations and Sehore reported 22, 061 vaccinations. Balaghat reported 25,221 and Rajgarh reported 28,771 vaccinations while Betul reported 28, 651 vaccinations.