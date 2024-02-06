Madhya Pradesh: Urology Camp At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital From Feb 14 |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Free diagnosis and surgeries will also be performed in 99th Free Urology camp, which is to be held from February 14at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal. ENT specialists have sent their consent to render their free services for poor ENT patients. Besides other diseases, patients of Thyroid, Parotid and neck lumps will also be examined and treated at the camp.

Apart from these, gallbladder andhernia surgeries are also scheduled to be performed there. Free operations will beconducted for diseases related to urinary obstruction such as urinary bladder, kidneyand urethra stones, prostate enlargement, hydrocele and Circumcision. ENTspecialists had earlier also been visiting the camp, who operated and removedparotid of a patient named Krishna Kumar of Lalitpur.

The Parotid was weighingabout 3 kgs. In the forth-coming camp also, such experts will be available to serve theneedy patients. Patients are advised to bring a photocopy of their Aadhar card and the mobilenumber of a family member or relative.

If patients suffering from urinary retentionand other ENT diseases have ever undergone treatment before, they must bring theirold prescriptions and test reports too. Registration of patients in the camp has already started.

Till now 378 patientsregistered themselves over the mobile phone. New patients canregister their names on mobile number 6260392547 from 10 am to 4:00 pm tillFebruary 15, 2024. Consultations with doctors for all types of diseases will be donein the camp from February 14 to 16. The patients identified for surgeries willbe admitted to the hospital on February 17 and 18, whereas Urology, ENT doctorswill operate patients from February 19 to 23.