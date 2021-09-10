Madhya Pradesh: Urdu Akademi invites manuscripts for publication

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi Sanskritik Parishad has invited manuscripts from Urdu litterateurs and Shayars for publication in the year 2021-22. The writers will be remunerated for their works.

Director of the Akademi Nusrat Mehdi said that Urdu litterateurs can submit their manuscripts by October 11, 2021 at Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhawan of Urdu Akademi. It is necessary to attach a certificate of being a domicile of Madhya Pradesh with the manuscripts. Manuscripts of writers and poets whose books have† been published by the Akademi or have given financial assistance in the past 10 years will not be considered. The final decision of the committee formed to provide financial assistance for book publication will be considered.

Besides, in the year 2021-22, books published in Urdu of Urdu litterateurs and poets are to be purchased by the Academy, Mehdi said. Interested litterateurs and poets can submit a copy of their self-published book in the year 2020-21 to the office of the Akademi by October 11, 2021. No payment will be made for the book deposited nor will the book be returned, she said.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:10 AM IST