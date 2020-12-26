Madhya Pradesh: Urban body polls dominates BJP’s core panel meet

Bhopal: The election to urban bodies has dominated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core committee meeting held for the first time after it returned to power in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented a report on the work of his government at the meeting held on Saturday.

He informed the committee about the Religious Freedom Bill, 2020. The farm laws were also discussed.

In-charge of the party in the state Murlidhar Rao said the farms laws were made for the benefit of farmers. To inform the farmers about the provisions of the agriculture laws, programmes will be held in all the 313 blocks across the state, Chouhan said.

Chouhan also informed the committee about the government’s roadmap for development.

The BJP leaders also discussed about how the party will register a win in the urban bodies’ polls.

The party’s state unit president, VD Sharma, said the organisation had done a lot of work in the corona period. He said everyone should take a decision on future events after the corona pandemic.

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, home minister Narottam Mishra, former minister Rajendra Shukla, MP Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan and other office-bearers of the organisation were present at the meeting.