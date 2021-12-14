Madhya Pradesh: Upset over infidelity man commits suicide, video prepared before suicide goes viral

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself after being upset by the infidelity of his wife in Pathakhera village, Koylanchal area, ​​Betul district.

The man was identified as Deepak Das. He had prepared a video before committing suicide. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 12, and the video went viral on Tuesday.

Deepak had talked with his friend Jagdish Suryavsnshi on a video call. He said that his wife had cheated, she married someone else. She tied the knot with him in a temple and later she had a court marriage. Deepak had talked to her after getting married. She was very happy with her lover but he was not able to accept such betrayal by her.

Jagdish said that Deepal told that he was going to commit suicide. His wife and her lover would be responsible for his death. She had ruined his life. Deepak also said to take care of his children after his death.

Deepak was a truck driver and he was married to his wife Shivani 7 years ago. He had two children, a 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

He also said that If she would not be jailed after his death, then his soul would not get peace. “This is my request to my sisters that do not perform my last rite till both of them get jailed. Both of them are in Ujjain. She is very happy to destroy my life. Friends, please get justice for me,” Deepak said in the video.

