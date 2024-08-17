Madhya Pradesh Updates: OPD's Suspended In Bhopal For 24 Hours After Kolkata Horror; Rally In Indore Aganist Bangladesh Violence | Representtaive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the response to a nationwide call of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Private hospitals and Nursing homes will suspend their regular OPD services as a mark of protest of rape and murder of trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical college, Kolkata.

As per the call of IMA, privates as well as government hospitals to suspend the all medical services for 24 hours from August 17 at 6:00am morning till August 18 morning.

Dr Anup Hazela, president of MP Nursing homes association, informed Free Press, “ IMA has given a call for suspension of all medical facilities for next 24 hours from August 17. So we will suspend our regular OPD as a mark of Kolkata incidence. Only emergency services will continue.”

Ahilya Chamber Takes Out Rally To Protest Bangladesh Violence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented a memorandum to the divisional commissioner on Friday protesting against the massacre of Hindus in Bangladesh, inhumane acts of rape and murder of Hindu women and girls and arson of houses, shops and religious places of Hindus there.

Ahilya Chamber president Ramesh Khandelwal and BJP’s city Business Cell Convenor Dheeraj Khandelwal condemned the incidents and presented a plan on how the traders should oppose it in a meeting on Wednesday. Following which traders kept the shops shut for half a day.

A rally of traders from all trade organisations of the city was taken out from Rajwada to the divisional commissioner office on Friday at 11 am and a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister requesting him to assure the Hindus of Bangladesh that they are not alone and all Hindus in India are always standing with them.