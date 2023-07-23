 Madhya Pradesh: Unregistered Tents For Ayurvedic Medicines Surface In Sehore, Ayush Dept Fails To Pay Heed
Madhya Pradesh: Unregistered Tents For Ayurvedic Medicines Surface In Sehore, Ayush Dept Fails To Pay Heed

The AYUSH department has not paid any attention in such cases and such people are never questioned by the department.

Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Representative image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The central and state governments are opening Ayush hospitals to promote Ayurveda medicine, but in the name of Ayurveda, medicines for every disease are being sold in unregistered and unauthorized tents, where the people are also being deceived. On the other hand, the concerned department ahs not been paying attention towards the issue.

For the past few months, some people have laid tents at many places, including the church ground, the road in front of the RAK college and several other areas, in which people are being claimed to be treated in the name of Ayurveda. Many patients pay the price and buy such medicines which are not registered. They take ayurvedic medicine from such tents, which is not even registered in the AYUSH department.

The AYUSH department has not paid any attention in such cases and such people are never questioned by the department. District Officer of Ayush Department Narendra Lodhi said on the issue that action is taken on the basis of complaints being registered. He acknowledged the problems of the people.

