Madhya Pradesh: Universities, colleges to reopen from September 15 with 100% staff

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The higher educational institutes including universities and colleges will restart offline classes from September 15. The students, teachers and faculty members will have to produce a certificate of first dose of vaccine to enter the campuses, said the minister of higher education Mohan Yadav on Thursday.

He said the campuses will run with cent per cent attendance of teaching and non teaching staff.

The classes will run with 50 per cent attendance of students, said a press release by the department.

All the corona related protocol will be in place during the session. The minister ordered that there should be a separate group of students to run academic activities, in case the number of students is high.

He said the online classes will continue until further orders. The libraries will also be reopened and the visitors will be allowed inside after a temperature check.

The hostels and mess will also be reopened, states the order. There will be a regular monitoring of hygiene, social distancing and sanitization inside the hostels.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:51 PM IST