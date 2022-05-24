Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Prahlad Patel pays tribute to BSF Jawan Aqeel Khan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Prahlad Patel and others paid tributes to Aqeel Khan, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, after his body was brought to Raja Bhoj Airport on Tuesday. His funeral will be performed in Damoh.

Khan, a resident of Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, was deployed for the security of Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir.

As soon as the family of Aqeel living in Futera ward of Damoh got the news of his death, there was mourning in the family. Aqeel Khan was recruited in BSF since 2008. He is survived by a daughter, son and mother. With the news of Aqeel’s death pouring in, the district administration is in touch with the BSF.

According to family members, Aqeel, who dreamt of joining the army since childhood, had joined the BSF in 2008. With this his dream was fulfilled. Aqeel bid farewell to his mother Shakeela Begum and had left with great joy pledging to serve the country. His family was very happy with this. Aqeel is survived by his wife Shazia Khan, an 8-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son, mother and two brothers and a sister.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:24 PM IST