Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Narendra Tomar slams Congress for book on RSS; says government committed for the welfare of farmers

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was in Jabalpur on Saturday to attend the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav. During his interaction with the media here, Tomar slammed farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

“It would be better if the information of the ongoing government schemes is conveyed to the farmers in a better way. The farmers would then get maximum benefits”, said Tomar.

Talking about the central government’s dedication for the farmer, the union minister said, “The central government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and the work done in the interest of the farmers since 2014 is historic. That is why today the budget for agriculture in the country has reached 1 lakh 32 thousand crores”.

While in the city, Tomar also flew kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

'Modi, a miraculous face of the party'

Tomar further talked about the upcoming two day national executive meeting of the BJP and called it important in many ways.

Praising PM Modi, he claimed, “BJP has Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its miraculous face. Today many works of development have been done across the country. The country is becoming self-sufficient in all aspects from making rail engines to other development works. And this is the reason why the country is standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's victory in all the states will be certain.”

'Congress spreads negative thinking and divisiveness'

Tomar also lashed out at the Congress for releasing a book raising questions on the contribution of RSS in India’s freedom struggle. He accused that Congress has always been trying to break the country.

“Congress has always spread negative thinking and divisiveness. They are also suffering the consequences of that”, he said.

On the questions of the state government’s upcoming strategy for the SC community in the election year, Tomar said, “BJP is committed to the SC and ST community and has done continuous work for them in the last several years. To connect them with the mainstream of the society, the government will continue to make such efforts for them.”