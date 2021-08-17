Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Baghel reaches out people under Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gwalior

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister SP Baghel accused the opposition for not having introduction of the ministers in the parliament. As for the tradition the government introduced the newly appointed ministers in the house on their first day. But this time the opposition did not allow the introduction of the ministers. ‘Therefore, we are taking the blessings of the public by visiting among them under Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, Baghel said.

He made the above remark during the interaction with the media on his visit to Gwalior-Chambal on Tuesday.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done political Antyodaya under the concept of BJP's father figure Deendayal Upadhyay. Prime Minister Modi has made 27 ministers of OBC, SC, ST categories including women ministers in his cabinet.

Talking about inflation, the minister said that the Prime Minister of the country has done the work of bringing a smile on the face of the poor by giving them toilets, gas and free ration every month.

Though when he was asked about the Ujjwala scheme that cylinders were given to the poor people, but those people do not have enough money to get them refilled. “our government is also working to provide employment to people under MNREGA. If they are not getting it refilled, it is their concern’ Baghel said.

On the rising prices of petrol, he said that there is a fixed price internationally, the state government can fix only GST.

Talking about the reservation, he said that recently the central government has provided 27% reservation, now it has to be implemented by the states accordingly.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 07:27 PM IST