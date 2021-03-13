Madhya Pradesh: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan says, ‘Covid equipment importer India is now an exporter’

BHOPAL: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that, initially, when Covid broke out, India was importing health equipment and items, even kits, but now, it is exporting these items. India is exporting Covid vaccines to 71 countries, including Canada and Brazil. It is big achievement for such a country as India. “We have the highest rate of recovery from Covid and a low fatality rate in the country,” he added. Dr Harsh Vardhan was addressing the inaugural session of the auditorium at AIIMS on Saturday. He also inaugurated a laboratory for research on fungal infections. He also inaugurated the National Institute for Research in Environmental Health (NIREH) on the AIIMS premises.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Today, we inaugurated NIREH and a laboratory for research on fungal diseases which are increasing worldwide, and this step will help in curbing it. The laboratory has been established to take up fungi culture and research.” He also said, “The slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan’ has become ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan and Jai Vigyan’ as scientists are playing a crucial role in combating Covid simultaneously with the health care fraternity in the country. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working round the clock in association with health care experts to curb the impact of corona in the country. We can’t afford another wave of Covid, so, the people shouldn’t be careless about following protocols. We have to continue maintaining protocols in our fight against the coronavirus.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “In the past 70 years, we had only 50,000 seats in medical colleges, but, within the past 6 to 7 years, we’ve added 30,000 more seats for undergraduates and 24,000 seats at the post-graduate level in various medical colleges. It reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.”

‘AIIMS OPD needs overhaul’

"The AIIMS OPD sees an inflow of 3,000 patients per day. Patients come here from the far-flung areas of the state for quality treatment, but they face problems here. So, the AIIMS administration should focus on streamlining the OPD system for the convenience of the patients," MP Ramkant Bhargava said.

‘Remarkable job by AIIMS’

"Madhya Pradesh is the second position in vaccination in the country. AIIMS has set an example while treating Covid patients here. A remarkable job is being done by AIIMS. Even I was admitted here for treatment," said Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, health minister.