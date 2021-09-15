Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified criminals murder youth with sharp-edged weapons

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A band of unidentified criminals murdered a 25-year-old youth in Jajankhedi village under Shyampur police station late Monday night, the police said.

On getting the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for to the community health centre in Shyampur where postmortem of the body was done. After that, it was handed over to his family members.

The police further said that the youth Malkhan Singh had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

Malkhan died on spot. Head of the Shyampur police station RS Yadav reached the spot of the murder and registered a case against unidentified murderers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:43 AM IST