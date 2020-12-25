Madhya Pradesh: Under Right to Education Act, show-cause on 34 district project coordinators for not reimbursing fees to private schools

BHOPAL: The school education department has now adopted a tough stance against officials responsible for withholding the fee amount of private schools to be disbursed under the Right to Education Act. Show-cause notices have been served on District Project Coordinators (DPCs) of 34 districts for their lackadaisical approach to the matter.

Schools in large numbers have complained that the fee amount meant to be disbursed to them has not been given for the past four years. School owners had also met the authorities and the school education minister to press their demand.

Ajit Singh, state president, Private Schools’ Association, said the delegation had met commissioner Rajya Shiksha Kendra and the school education minister in this regard and got the assurance that action would be taken soon.