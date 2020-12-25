Madhya Pradesh: Under Right to Education Act, show-cause on 34 district project coordinators for not reimbursing fees to private schools

BHOPAL: The school education department has now adopted a tough stance against officials responsible for withholding the fee amount of private schools to be disbursed under the Right to Education Act. Show-cause notices have been served on District Project Coordinators (DPCs) of 34 districts for their lackadaisical approach to the matter.
Schools in large numbers have complained that the fee amount meant to be disbursed to them has not been given for the past four years. School owners had also met the authorities and the school education minister to press their demand.
Ajit Singh, state president, Private Schools’ Association, said the delegation had met commissioner Rajya Shiksha Kendra and the school education minister in this regard and got the assurance that action would be taken soon.
The DPCs against whom action has been taken include those from Dewas, Rewa, Satna, Khargone, Mandsaur, Guna, Gwalior, Raisen, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Anuppur, Agar Malwa, Sidhi, Sagar, Khandwa, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Harda, Bhind, Morena, Panna, Indore, Damoh, Neemuch, Dhar, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Ratlam, Umaria, Shajapur, Datia, Sehore and Tikamgarh.
Commissioner RSK, Lokesh Jatav has served the show-cause notices on DPCs of all these districts and asked them to reply within seven days. Strict action would be taken against DPCs found at fault, the commissioner said.
‘Waiting for palms to be greased’
"Payment of fees for the academic sessions 2016-’17, 2017-’18 and 2018-’19 were due with the District Project Coordinators for the past several months. They had been creating obstacles so that the private school operators could grease the palms of the officials concerned," said Ajit Singh, state president, Private Schools’ Association.
