Madhya Pradesh: Uncertainty grips class 10 and 12 students after back-to-back paper leaks

Madhya Pradesh: Uncertainty grips students after a series of paper leaks in class 10th & 12th exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education commenced class 10th and 12th board examinations in the state from March 1 and March 2 respectively. However, since the beginning of the exam schedule, paper leak news have rocked the headlines almost every other day seemingly unnerving the students whose future is at stake.

According to an NDTV report, Rudra Soni, a Class 12 student from a government school in Bhopal, said, "We have been working hard but if our marks go down, who will be responsible?"

Another student Kartikeya Singh said, "We study throughout the year. The board should ensure the security of the question papers. Such leaks demoralise students."

Interestingly, the state government has denied the claims of paper leak saying that the exam papers that were circulated on social media were fake, even though more than 30 people have been arrested in the matter so far. The accused include teaching and non-teaching staff.

Government denies allegations

The opposition Congress had staged a walk out from the assembly over the issue on Monday.

“For the past two days, examination papers have been leaked. Some people have been apprehended. Government should stop such things,” he said and added that students should not be made to pay the fees again.

Replying to the allegations, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said, "We checked the question papers that went viral. They are fake. This is being done to confuse the children. Our department has submitted an application to the crime branch and action has been initiated. We are going to track down all those involved in spreading confusion.”

