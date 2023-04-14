 Madhya Pradesh: Unable to bear stomach pain, 30-year-old patient jumps from first floor in Jabalpur hosp, dies
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Victim Lal Singh Daheriya | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30 year-old man broke the ICU window and jumped off the first floor of city's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital on Thursday, after he suffered unbearable stomach pain. The patient died on spot. While police are investigating the matter, it has raised several questions on the security arrangements at the hospital.

Lal Singh Daheriya, a resident of Mohgaon under Dhooma police station area of Seoni district, was suffering from acute stomach pain for a long time. Recently, he reached Jabalpur’s renowned  Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital for treatment. 

During treatment, he suddenly experienced extreme stomach pain which led him to jump from the first floor of the hospital after breaking its ICU’s window, ending his life.

Victim was a private driver

Gadha town inspector (TI) Rakesh Tiwari said, “The victim was a private police vehicle driver. The body has been sent for postmortem and we are investigating the matter.”

Notably, private guards are deployed at the hospital for its security.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

