Madhya Pradesh Umaria reports lowest frontline workers' vaccination at 8 per cent, Ratlam reports highest at 80 per cent

BHOPAL: Umaria reported 8 per cent frontline workers’ (FLWs’) vaccination, which was the lowest in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Umaria reported 50 vaccination cases against 600 today and it comes to 8.3 per cent. Ratlam reported 80 per cent vaccinations, which was the highest in the state. Ratlam reported 367 against 460 at two session sites. So, there were 230 beneficiaries at each site.

Madhya Pradesh reported 31,010 FLWs vaccination on Saturday, pushing the FLWs’ tally to 214,055. However, the overall tally — healthcare workers (HCWs) and FLWs both taken together — went up to 553,826 in Madhya Pradesh. The total target is 4.17 lakh HCWs and 3.5 lakh FLWs. Bhopal reported 2,228 against 12,807 FLW vaccinations and it comes to 18 per cent, while Indore reported 4,116 against 10,027 vaccinations, which comes to 41 per cent.

Shahdol reported 12 per cent with absolute vaccination of 221 against 1,819, while Balaghat, Barwani and Betul recorded 26 per cent each and Shajapur and Sheopur reported 33 per cent each. Gwalior reported 60 per cent with 1,828 against 3,028, while Vidisha reported 57 per cent with 1,045 against 1,840 and Sidhi reported 48 per cent. Tikamgarh, Bhind and Narsingpur recorded 50 per cent each. Dindori and Shivpuri recorded 51 per cent each. Anuppur and Rewa reported 42 per cent vaccinations each, while Khandwa reported 43 per cent and Seoni reported 47 per cent.

Corona cases update

Besides, Madhya Pradesh reported 194 corona cases with a 1.2 per cent corona-positive rate. It took the tally to 257,423 and toll to 3,829 with no death being reported. Indore reported 55 corona cases and its tally went up to 57,925, while the toll is 924 and Bhopal reported 28 corona cases and its tally went up to 43,208, while the toll is 617. Around 15,617 samples were sent for testing and 120 of them were rejected at the time of testing.