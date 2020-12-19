Madhya Pradesh: Umaria coldest at 3.2 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Umaria was the coldest place in the state on Saturday with 3.2 degree Celsius, followed by Rewa with night temperature of 4 degree Celsius. In fact, 12 cities recorded temperature between 3 degree and 5 degree Celsius. These are Nowgaon, Daita, Umaria, Rewa, Gwalior, Guna, Raisen, Khajuraho, Shajapur, Satna, Damoh and Jabalpur.

Cold wave continued to sweep many parts of the state, especially Sagar, Jabalpur and Guna districts. Umaria's temperature was 3.3 degree Celsius below normal, while Rewa's fell 4.2 degree Celsius below normal. Gwalior recorded 4.1 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded further drop of almost 1 degree as night temperature settled at 6.6 degree Celsius which was 4.4 degree below normal. It recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degree Celsius which was 3.0 degree below normal.

As per meteorological department, similar condition is likely to prevail for time being. Mercury level may further fall in various parts of the state due to northerly wind which is sweeping across the state. Northerly wind is blowing with speed of 10km/h to 12km/h from northern belt which is in grip of intense cold.