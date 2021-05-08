Madhya Pradesh: Uma gets parents' nod for criticizing privatisation of education and health

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh, the body of parents from various private schools, have appreciated senior BJP leader Uma Bhartiís stand against privatisation of education and the health services.

ìOur view stands vindicated as former chief minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has endorsed what we said. Her opinion means a lot to us,î said Prabodh Pandya, state general secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh.

Uma Bharti had expressed her views in a series of tweets on Friday. She admitted that health and education services in our nation were too bad and the trouble had doubled with the advent of the corona pandemic. "The level of government schools and hospitals should be brought at par with that of private ones. Privatisation of both these services had put the poor man in a tight spot," tweeted Bharti.