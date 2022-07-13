Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain college secures NACC's A++ grade, highest in state

Representatiev Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhav Science College of Ujjain has secured highest A++ grade awarded by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an official release stated on Wednesday.

The college got a CGPA of 3.58, which is highest mark received by any government college in the state so far.

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while congratulating the principal, teachers and students of the college, said, “This time also the college has made the state proud by securing highest A++ grade by NAAC.”

He said the grading of the college was done wrongly by NAAC in past. NAAC had wrongly counted PhD holder professors and guest faculty of the college.

“An appeal was made by the college, which was examined and the college has been awarded A++ grade by NAAC. Only 28 colleges in the country are in this category,” Yadav added.